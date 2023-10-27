Official system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC

An American video game publisher, Activision, has officially released the system requirements for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC.

The minimum Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) locally known as the graphics card specification specifies the need for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 1650, or AMD Radeon RX 580 for smooth gameplay.

The recommended specification for gaming enthusiasts aiming to achieve a stable 60 frames per second (FPS) suggests the inclusion of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

However, the majority of PC gamers should have no trouble maintaining a consistent FPS rate.

The game publisher, Activision generally brings out Call of Duty PC requirements for 4K gaming, meanwhile, this information is currently unavailable, and gamers may need to await further details.

Minimum Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 12GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480

Video Memory: 3 GB

Storage Space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

Recommended Specifications: