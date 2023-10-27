27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Official system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An American video game publisher, Activision, has officially released the system requirements for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PC.

The minimum Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) locally known as the graphics card specification specifies the need for an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 1650, or AMD Radeon RX 580 for smooth gameplay.

The recommended specification for gaming enthusiasts aiming to achieve a stable 60 frames per second (FPS) suggests the inclusion of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

However, the majority of PC gamers should have no trouble maintaining a consistent FPS rate.

READ: Call of duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks franchise previous records

The game publisher, Activision generally brings out Call of Duty PC requirements for 4K gaming, meanwhile, this information is currently unavailable, and gamers may need to await further details.

Minimum Specifications:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 480
  • Video Memory: 3 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)

Recommended Specifications:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GeForce RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX Vega
  • Video Memory: 6 GB
  • Storage Space: SSD with 65 GB available space (25 GB with COD HQ downloaded)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.