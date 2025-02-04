Officials say 30 bunkers demolished in strife-torn Kurram

KURRAM: Local authorities said that the bunkers of both sides being demolished with consent of both sides in Kurram as efforts underway for maintenance of a lasting peace in the district.

Officials said that overall, around 250 bunkers of both sides exist in the strife-torn region, while 30 of these bunkers have been demolished so far by detonating them with explosives.

Official sources said that overall, 453 vehicles with supplies of edibles and other essential items have so far been transported in Kurram, while relief amount also being distributed among the affected people.

On Saturday a cop injured during attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Kurram was succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan of Boshehra, Upper Kurram, was injured in a firing incident by unidentified attackers.

The attack occurred in the Bushara area, where Manan was present with law enforcement personnel. He was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment, and a massive police search operation was launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

A joint operation by the district administration, police, and security agencies was conducted in Bagan from January 19 to 21 and recovered large number of illegal weapons.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.