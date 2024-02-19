OGDCL finds gas reserves in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has made a significant gas-condensate discovery at Kharo-1, a well drilled in the Khewari exploration license area, located in District Khairpur, Sindh Province.

OGDC operates the Khewari Block, holding a 95% working interest, with Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) as a joint venture partner holding a 5% working interest.

The execution of drilling and testing operations for the Kharo-1 well structure, undertaken with the proprietary expertise of OGDCL, achieved a depth of 3,762 meters.

Subsequent testing procedures registered 14.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, in addition to 93 barrels per day (bbls/d) of condensate, the company said in a statement.

“The results were attained at a 32/64-inch choke size, under a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,737 pounds per square inch (psi), emanating from the Massive sand strata of the Lower Goru Formation,” it added.

The statement further said that the discovery at Kharo-1 is a testament to the diligent and strategic exploration approach adopted by the company.