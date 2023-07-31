OGDCL sets new oil, gas production record in July

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has set a new record for oil and gas production in July after using cutting-edge technologies, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a report, the institution elaborated on achievements collected by the cutting-edge technologies, leading to a record enhancement of oil and gas production.

Nim East-1

It stated that an exploratory well in a joint venture with the OGDCL, Nim East-1, as operator (959%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) is located in Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh.

After injecting it into the system through a 6-12.5 Km pipeline, the well resulted in an additional production of 585 BPD oil, 7.4 MMSCFD gas, and 32 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network with effect from July 20, 2023, and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.

Pasakhi-11

Moreover, the state entity installed an OGDCL installed an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in its 100% owned Pasakhi Oil Field’s Well -11 (Pasakhi-11) situated in Sindh’s Hyderabad district.

The intervention resulted in an incremental impact of 1010 BPD oil. The well is currently producing 1810 BPD oil and still under observation for optimum flow rates. The enhanced production from the well commenced with effect from July 28, 2023.

Chak 2-1

According to the state entity, an already producing exploratory well in a joint venture with OGDCL as operator (62.5%), GHPL (22.5%) and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) (15%) located in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

‘Rigless intervention with additional perforations resulted in an increment of 140 BPD oil, 4.7 MMSCFD gas, and 11 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into SSGCL network with effect from July 20, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023,’ it concluded.

Chak-5 Dim South-3

An on-production development cum exploratory well is located in Chak-5 Dim South Block in Sindh’s Sanghar district with OGDCL 100% working interest.

Rigless intervention with new perforations resulted in incremental production of 130 BPD oil, 3.8 MMSCFD gas, and 8 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into SSGCL network with effect from July 24, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.