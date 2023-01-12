OGRA announces LNG prices for January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified the prices for imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for the month of January, ARY News reported.

According to the OGRA notification, the new LNG price for SNGPL has been set at $14.31 per unit while the prices for SSGC has been set at $14.51 per MMBTU.

The price for imported LNG for SNGPL was $14.46 per unit while one unit of imported was sold for $17.84 to SSGC in the previous month.

74 pc hike in natural gas prices

Yesterday, OGRA approved a 74 per cent increase in the prescribed prices of natural gas for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to details, the regulator allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) to increase prices by up to 74.42 percent. It also allowed Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to increase gas prices by 67.75 percent for the year 2022-23.

The oil and gas regulator approved increases of Rs406.28 and Rs469.28 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for SNGPL and SSGC, respectively.

OGRA further said that the average gas price for SNGPL would reach Rs952.17 per unit from the existing rate of Rs545.89 per mmBtu, while that of SSGCL would reach Rs1,161 per unit from the current Rs692.63 per mmBtu.

Any revision as advised by the federal government shall be accordingly notified by OGRA. Till such time, the existing category-wise natural gas sale prices shall continue to prevail.

