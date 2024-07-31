OGRA cuts LNG price, hikes LPG rate

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified a reduction in price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 8.50 per cent while increasing the rate of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the regulatory authority announced reduction in the price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by 8.50pc for August.

The notification revealed that the LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been reduced by $1.23 per MMBTU, setting the new price at $13.39 per MMBTU.

Similarly, the price of LNG for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has been reduced by $1.22 per MMBTU, making the new price $13.15 per MMBTU.

Meanwhile, OGRA increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs2.27 per kilogram. The new price of LPG has been set at Rs 236.99 per kilogram.

Additionally, the price of LPG for domestic cylinders has been increased by Rs26.90, making the new price Rs2796.56 per cylinder.