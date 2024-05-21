OGRA determines estimated revenue for gas companies in FY2024-25

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined the estimated revenue of gas companies for fiscal year 2024-25.

According to details, the average prescribed price per MMBTU of gas is recommended at Rs 1,635.90 and the decrease in price per MMBTU is Rs 179.17 with a decrease percentage of 10% for SNGPL.

The Average prescribed price for SSGC is determined as Rs.1401.25 with a decrease in price per MMBTU is Rs.59.23 and the decrease percentage is 4%.

The federal government has requested advice on category-wise sale prices. Any revision, as advised by federal government, shall be accordingly notified by OGRA.

The government has pledged to the IMF that it would revise the gas tariff with effect from June 2024 to curtail the circular debt of the gas sector which was Rs 2.080 trillion on January 2024.

The details of OGRA’s decision regarding revenue requirements of gas utilities are available at the OGRA website.

According to sources, the government is considering taxation on the real estate sector to increase revenue, as well as taking action against benami transactions in the real estate sector.

Additionally, the government will also take action against those traders who do not use the “Tajir dost app”, sources added.

The budget is also expected to focus on the timely implementation of decisions made by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).