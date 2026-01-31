OGRA increases LPG price by Rs 6.37 per Kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday hiked price of per kg price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)by Rs 6. 37 across the country, ARY News reported.

Following this uptick, the LPG price has been set at Rs 226.6 per kg.

According to OGRA, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 75.21, bringing the new price of an 11.8 kg cylinder to Rs 2,667.40.

The OGRA has issued an official notification regarding the price hike.

Previous month, January 2026, the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been increased. The price of LPG has been hiked by Rs 10.68 per kilogram across the country.

Consequently, the price of a domestic cylinder has seen an increase of Rs 126.09.

Earlier at in the last month of December, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for December, citing adjustments linked to Saudi Aramco’s CP and the US dollar exchange rate.

Under the new rates, the price of LPG has risen by Rs 7.39 per kilogram, bringing it to Rs 208.99 per kg. Domestic 11.8 kg cylinders will now cost Rs 87.21, while household cylinders are set at Rs 2,466.10. Commercial cylinders will be available at Rs 9,488.

OGRA explained that the increase is tied to a 4.93 percent rise in Saudi Aramco’s CP compared to last month. Meanwhile, the average US dollar exchange rate decreased by 0.15 percent, partially offsetting the hike.

The regulator emphasized that LPG prices are determined based on international benchmarks, including crude oil costs and currency fluctuations, ensuring transparency in adjustments for domestic consumers.