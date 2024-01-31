OGRA jacks up LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fixing at Rs257.6 per Kilogram, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the price of LPG is increased by Rs1.17 per kg which will be in effect from February 1.

Meanwhile, the rate of LPG’s domestic cylinder weighing 11.8kg has been increased by Rs13.76. After the hike, the new rate of LPG domestic cylinder stood at Rs3, 040.

Earlier on 1st January, the OGRA has increased LPG by Rs1.57 to Rs256.42 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder, weighing 11.8kg was fixed at 3,025.87.