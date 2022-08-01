Ogra lowers LPG price for August

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reduced price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of August, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ogra, the per kilogram price for the LPG has been reduced by Rs2.51, setting the new rate at Rs217.92.

The 11.8 kilogram household cylinder of LPG also saw a reduction by Rs29.56 and is sold at Rs2571.41.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on Sunday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre for the first 15 days of August 2022.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, the government has slashed petrol price by Rs3.05 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs12 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs8.95 per litre, while the rate of kerosene oil was gone up by Rs4.62 per litre.

The new price of petrol will be Rs227.19 per litre, high-speed diesel 244.95, kerosene oil 201.07 and LSD 191.32 per litre.

The government is able to decrease the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre. The price of diesel has however gone up by Rs 8.95. These prices are effective from midnight August 1. Pakistan Zindabad pic.twitter.com/YQGp9bYiss — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) July 31, 2022

