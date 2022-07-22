OGRA notifies drop in imported LNG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified a drop in imported LNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for July, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the price for imported LNG has dropped by $3.3 per unit for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) while the price for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has dropped by $4.6 per unit.

The revised price for imported LNG for SNGPL will be $17.46 per unit while the price for SSGC has been reduced to $17.95 per unit. The price for imported LNG for SNGPL was $20.7 per unit while one unit of imported was sold for $22.6 to SSGC in June.

Earlier on July 1, OGRA announced an increase of Rs1.66 per kg in the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for July.

According to details, the LPG price had gone up by Rs1.66 per kilogram and was sold at Rs220.24 per kilogram.

Also Read: OGRA announces increase in LPG prices

After this increase, the domestic LPG cylinder will now be available at Rs2600.97 after witnessing a hike of Rs19.62 per kg for the month of July. It is pertinent to mention here that in June, the domestic cylinder of LPG was Rs2581.35.

Comments