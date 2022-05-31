OGRA notifies drop in LPG prices for June

Islamabad: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday notified a drop of Rs13.09 in Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) price for June, ARY News reported.

According to OGRA, after a drop of Rs13.09 per kg, the price of the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has decreased by Rs154.48.

The new price will be applied from June 1, 2022, after the drop, the per kg price of LPG will be set at Rs218.75.

According to the new prices notified by OGRA, the domestic cylinder will be sold at Rs2581.35. The domestic cylinder is currently being sold at Rs2735.83.

In May, the LPG price had gone down by Rs15.27 per kilogram and settled at 231.85 per kilogram.

For the month of May 2022, an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG was been reduced by Rs180.28. The price of a domestic cylinder had been fixed at Rs2,735.83. The price of the domestic LPG cylinder had been fixed at 2,916.11 for April.

