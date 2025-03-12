OGRA notifies hike in LNG prices for March

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced hike in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for March 2025, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been increased by $0.047 per million British thermal units (MMBTU).

Similarly, the LNG price for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has been reduced by $0.052 per MMBTU.

The new LNG price for SNGPL has been set at $12.94 per MMBTU, while the new price for SSGCL is $12.72 per MMBTU. The reduced prices will be applicable for the month of December.

Read more: OGRA jacks up RLNG prices for January

In July last year, Pakistan had signed a landmark framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexible terms.

Pakistan also purchased a liquefied natural gas shipment to address fuel deficit this winter.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has awarded tender to Oman’s OQ Trading for a spot LNG cargo to be delivered in January.

State-run PLL has secured the shipment at a price premium to the spot market due in part to Pakistan’s credit risk, sources said.

Pakistan has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving it to face widespread power outages.