OGRA notifies hike in LNG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified an increase in prices for imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for the ongoing month, ARY News reported.

According to the OGRA notification, the new LNG price for SNGPL has been set at $14.46 per unit while the prices for SSGC has been set at $17.84 per MMBTU.

The price for imported LNG for SNGPL was $14.43 per unit while one unit of imported was sold for $14.8 to SSGC in the previous month.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of December.

According to the OGRA notification, the price of 11.8 KG domestic cylinder had gone up by Rs139 while the price of a commercial cylinder was increased by Rs535.

