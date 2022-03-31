OGRA notifies hike in gas Prices

Islamabad: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified an increase in prices of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

The new prices will be effective from April 1.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the government has increased the prices per kg LPG by Rs13.34 for April 2022.

The price for a domestic 11.8 kg cylinder of LPG has been increased by Rs157.44, raising the price for 1 kg LPG to Rs247.12.

Following the price hike, a domestic cylinder, priced at Rs2758.67 in March, will now be sold at Rs2916.11.

OGRA had notified a price hike of 16.37% for gas, prices for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) were increased by 94 MMBTU and the average price for Gas was settled at Rs670.37.

With the latest price hikes, the price for SNGPL was raised by 6.32%, and a raise of 50 MMBTU was notified for Sui Southern Gas Company limiter (SSGCL), raising the price to Rs829.48.

OGRA had increased the average gas prices by up to 16.37 per cent for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers on March 2.

