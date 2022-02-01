OGRA notifies increase in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday notified an increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February 2022, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices have gone up by Rs10.10 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs206.77 per kilogram.

For the month of February, the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG has been jacked up by Rs119.12. The new price of a domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2,439.

On Monday, the federal government deferred the decision to increase prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days, SAPM Shahbaz Gill had confirmed the news.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had deferred a summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) seeking hike in POL prices for the next 15 days of February.

