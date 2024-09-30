OGRA notifies sharp increase in LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified a hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7.31 per kilogram (kg) for October, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the new price for LPG now stands at Rs 250.31 per kg.

After the recent increase, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has risen by Rs 86.28. The new price for a domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg is fixed at Rs 2965.38.

The revised prices will be in effect from October, as per the notification issued by OGRA.

Earlier, the price of LPG was decreased by Rs 7 per kg. Subsequently, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price has risen was fixed at Rs 2,879.

Meanwhile, the petroleum products prices in Pakistan are likely to decrease from October 1 amid a significant drop in the international market.

According to details, the federal government is expected to announce a significant reduction in petrol prices on September 30, the sources said.

They added that the petroleum products prices are likely to decrease by Rs 1 to 3 per litre. The diesel prices may also drop by Rs. 3 per litre as the new prices will be in effect from October 1.

The federal government is considering relief after global oil price drop as Brent crude oil prices slashed by US$0.50 to $72.27/barrel.

The sources reveal that the Prime Minister’s approval will be sought before announcing the new prices on September 30.