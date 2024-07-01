OGRA notify gas price adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a new notification regarding gas prices, specifying that the rates for domestic consumers will remain unchanged, ARY News reported.

The notification stated that the gas price for captive power plants has been increased by Rs 250 per mmbtu, setting the new rate at Rs 3,000 per mmbtu with immediate effect.

According to OGRA, gas prices for sectors such as fertilizer factories, ice factories, and the cement industry will remain stable.

Additionally, the rates for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers will remain unchanged.

The notification also clarified that gas prices for public and private power plants will stay the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Petroleum Division’s recommendation not to reduce gas prices.