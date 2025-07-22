OGRA initiates digitalization of oil supply chain

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has launched an initiative to fully digitize Pakistan’s oil supply chain to ‘ensure’ transparency and efficiency in the sector.

The OGRA organized a seminar to outline the roadmap for this transformative project, which is now, according to officials, in its final stages of completion.

Speaking on the occasion, OGRA Chairman Imran Ghaznavi said that the digitalization efforts are aimed at eliminating systemic inefficiencies, curb irregularities, and restore public confidence in the oil sector.

“The complete digitalization of the oil industry is an urgent necessity,” he said and added that the initiative is not only a strategic goal but also a legal requirement.

According to the OGRA chairman, national transparency depends on efficient supply chain monitoring at every stage. According to him, the technology would guarantee accountability and reduce inconsistencies by offering real-time data availability.

Every step of the supply chain may be monitored in real time thanks to the digital platform, which will guarantee smooth management of gasoline stations, depots, tankers, storage facilities, and oil refineries.

The regulatory body has also outlined a timeline for stakeholders to adopt the digital system, with defined penalties for non-compliance. “All parties involved in the oil supply chain must align with the digital framework, or they will face regulatory action,” Imran Ghaznavi warned.