Friday, May 24, 2024
OGRA raises RLNG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified increase in the prices of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) for two Sui gas companies — SSGCL and SNGPL — for the current month.

The RLNG’s price for Lahore-based Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has been raised by $0.79 per mmBtu to $13.74 per mmBtu for May against $12.95 in April.

Likewise, the RLNG sale price for Karachi-based Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) has been increased by $0.85 to $14.05 mmBtu against $13.19 in April.

Last month, the RLNG prices were raised by 1.03% and 1.06% for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited respectively, as per OGRA.

As per the latest update, the new prices for SNGPL  for transmission and distribution are $11.98/MMBtu and $12.95/MMBtu, respectively for April.

 

 

