OGRA rejects speculations of fuel shortage in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday has rejected speculations of fuel shortage in a few pockets of interior Punjab.

In a brief press note, the OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said a sufficient quantity of diesel and petrol is available to meet consumers’ needs across the country.

He said the Authority in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and district management is minutely monitoring the situation and anyone found involved in hoarding or short supply will be dealt with as per law.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said that the prices of petroleum products would not be increased immediately.

The statement from the finance minister comes after a fuel shortage was reported in several parts of the country.

“No chance of an immediate hike in petrol prices in the next few days,” said Ismail in a statement and hinted at revising prices after May 1.

