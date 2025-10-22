OGRA responds to fuel shortage rumours in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) dismissed reports of a fuel shortage in Pakistan, assuring that petroleum supply operations remain normal across the country.

In an official statement, an OGRA spokesperson said that while there had been temporary clearance delays with imported petroleum products earlier, the issue had now been fully resolved.

The spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan State Oil’s (PSO) diesel vessel and WAFI’s petrol vessel had both been cleared, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies nationwide.

“Fuel supply operations across the country remain normal, and business continues as usual,” the spokesperson stated.

The clarification followed industry concerns that the Sindh government’s reinstatement of a 100% bank guarantee under the Sindh Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) had stranded multiple petroleum cargoes at Karachi ports, sparking fears of a potential nationwide shortage.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh chief minister and federal authorities, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) said that at least five major shipments — carrying petrol and diesel for PSO, HPL, PGL, and PARCO — were awaiting customs clearance.

OGRA, however, reiterated that there was no disruption in domestic fuel distribution, adding that the authority was closely monitoring supply chains to prevent any shortfall.