OGRA seeks increase in gas prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the finance ministry seeking an increase in the gas prices, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, OGRA held a public hearing on the request of gas companies to increase prices. The gas companies had requested an increase in tariffs to cover the losses.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of 14% in the tariff of Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC), Rs 86.93 per unit for the company.

OGRA has recommended an increase of 7% in the tariff of Sui Southern Gas Company, Rs 54.47 per unit for the company.

It may be recalled that Sui Northern Gas Company had requested a 154% increase in tariff. While Sui Northern Gas Company had demanded an increase of Rs 857.40 per unit.

Sui Southern Gas Company had requested an 8% increase in tariff. Sui Southern Gas Company had sought an increase of Rs 63.82 per unit