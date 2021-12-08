OGRA slashes imported LNG prices for December

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified a cut in prices of imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the regulator, the per unit price of imported LNG has been decreased by $3.0553 to $12.6238 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Whereas, the rate of imported LNG has been decreased by $3.0490 to $12.3769 per MMBTU for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Earlier in October, the per unit price of imported LNG had been increased by $0.4294 to $15.7828 for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) last week had notified a reduction in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December 2021.

According to a notification issued by a regulatory body, the LPG prices had been decreased by Rs 14.31 per kilogram and it would now be sold out at Rs202 per kilogram.

