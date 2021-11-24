Ogra warns of strict action over hindering fuel supply to petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has taken notice of disruption being created in fuel supply nationwide and warned that strict action would be taken over hindering supply to petrol pumps, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the Ogra said that oil marketing companies have been directed to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply to the petrol pumps and enforcement teams have been formed in this regard.

The regulatory authority said that its enforcement teams are also on the ground to monitor the situation and warned that anyone trying to hinder the fuel supply would be dealt with accordingly.

The warning came in the backdrop of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) announcing to observe a countrywide strike on November 25 (tomorrow) against low-profit margins.

A spokesperson for the association said that all petrol pumps across the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also responded to the strike call and said that the next meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) would decide on the profit margin demanded by petroleum dealers on fuel prices.

He said that the government is in contact with the petroleum dealers association and a summary aimed at reviewing their margin on fuel prices is already being tabled before the ECC.

A spokesman for the petroleum division while commenting on the strike call from the petroleum dealers said that the ministry is committed to a suitable increase in the margin of oil marketing companies and dealers.

“The federal cabinet is likely to decide on a margin within 10 days,” it said.

The ministry further said that all fuel companies including PSO, Shell, Total, and others would operate their petrol pumps tomorrow and they had dispatched the oil tankers for ensuring effective oil supply nationwide.

