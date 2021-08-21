OIC calls emergency meeting on Afghanistan situation

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan on Sunday.

The meeting comes at the invitation of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Taliban leaders gathered in the Afghan capital Saturday to begin mapping out an inclusive government.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Secretary General OIC Secretary-General, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen to discuss Afghanistan situation.

In his Tweet, FM Qureshi said, he shared commitment to continue playing a constructive role for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

He also urged the international community to stay engaged and support Afghanistan’s economy, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft an all-inclusive political structure after consultations.