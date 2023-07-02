OIC calls for measures to prevent Holy Quran desecration

JEDDAH: Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called for collective measures to prevent acts of desecration of holy Quran and religious hatred, ARY News reported.

As per details, the group of 57 Islamic countries at an emergency meeting in Jeddah today also called for implementation of international law to stop despicable acts of burning of holy Quran.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said we must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred.

Earlier, the EU said desecrating a copy of the holy Quran or any other holy book is offensive, disrespectful and a clear act of provocation. The remarks came after a man desecrated a copy of the holy Quran under police protection in front of a Stockholm mosque last Wednesday.

The desecration was timed to coincide with Eid al-Adha, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.“Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.

“The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the desecrating the holy book by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union,” she stated.

It is to be noted that National Assembly (NA) speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.