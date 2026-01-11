OIC condemns Israel for recognizing "Somaliland"

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel for recognizing the so-called “Somaliland” as an independent state.

The condemnation came in a resolution adopted in 22nd Extraordinary Session Of The OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers meeting in Jeddah.

The session, that was convened on the request of Somalia to address the situation, rejected the actions by Israel and stressed that such a move constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity and the internationally-recognized borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The resolution affirmed full support for the sovereignty of the Somalia and unwavering solidarity with its government.

In another resolution adopted by the session, the OIC reaffirmed that a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East is based on the complete withdrawal of Israel from all Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 and giving the Palestinian people their legitimate right to self-determination.

The OIC resolution also called for consolidation and sustainability of the ceasefire, the cessation of the aggression of Israel against the Palestinian people, and the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement as stipulated in Security Council Resolution.

Somaliland denies it will host Palestinians

The breakaway region of Somaliland denied allegations by the Somali president that it would take resettled Palestinians or host an Israeli military base in exchange for Israel recognising its independence.

Israel last week became the first country to recognise Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state”, triggering protests across Somalia.

On Wednesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, citing intelligence reports, told Al Jazeera that Somaliland had accepted three conditions from Israel: the resettlement of Palestinians, the establishment of a military base on the Gulf of Aden, and joining the Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel.

Somaliland’s foreign ministry denied the first two conditions.