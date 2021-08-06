OIC delegation leaves for AJK to visit LoC

ISLAMABAD: A 13-member delegation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) left for Muzaffarabad to visit the Line of Control (LoC) for monitoring of the on-ground situation.

As per details, the IPHRC delegation will meet President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan, Hurriyat leaders and will also interact with the victims of Indian atrocities along the Line of Control.

The delegation includes members from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Morocco, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda and other countries.

The visit coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal steps of August 5.

Talking to the media Dr Eden Safi Khanli of Azerbaijan said they are going to meet Kashmiris to give a message that they are not alone. He regretted over Indian decision of not allowing them to visit the occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Indian government has not allowed the OIC team to visit occupied Kashmir in a bid to hide the real facts and plight of the Kashmiris.