OIC delegation visits LoC, briefed on security situation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A delegation comprising members of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Chirikot sector today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the delegation was given a comprehensive brief on the prevalent security environment along LOC.

The delegation was also apprised of the elaborate arrangements made for the protection of civilians from hostile fire in any eventuality through the construction of community bunkers, the army’s media wing said.

The OIC members also interacted with victims of ceasefire violations, members of village defence committees, and civil administration.

The delegation thanked Pakistan Army for providing them with the opportunity to witness the ground reality and for a better understanding of the situation along LOC.

As per details, the IPHRC delegation will meet President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan and Hurriyat leaders.

The delegation includes members from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Morocco, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, and other countries.

The visit coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal steps of August 5.