OICinPakistan: Momina Mustehsan reacts to PM Imran Khan’s speech

Singer Momina Mustehsan said she was proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for voicing Pakistan’s stance on international issues and disputes such as Kashmir and Palestine conflicts.

In a tweet, she admitted to not being a supporter of any partner but was proud of the prime minister’s stance.

@ImranKhanPTI spoke about Kashmir, Palestine, Afghanistan & also Ukraine. I don’t support any political party, but as a Pakistani, Im proud of my Head of State for communicating clearly the stance of the people of Pakistan &our desire to find ways to end atrocities #OICInPakistan — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) March 22, 2022

Her statement comes as Pakistan is hosting the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

PM Imran Khan spoke about how the OIC moot can help in ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He cautioned that the conflict will have serious consequences for the rest of the world. “The OIC together with China, as a bloc, suggest how can it try and put an end to this conflict,” he proposed.

OIC moot: Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges end to ‘outside interference’ in Muslim world

We are suffering because of rising oil and gas prices due to the tension in Ukraine,” the prime minister said, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Talking about Islamophobia, prime minister Imran Khan urged the Muslim world to take steps to improve the image of Muslims.

He regretted that the absence of the rule of law is the most important issue facing the poor countries as $1.4 trillion are siphoned off from developing countries to developed countries every year. “There was no one above the law in the state of Madina,” he added.

One of the ideas of the OIC is to project Islamic values. I believe that the Islamic values have never been under threat as they are today,”PM Imran Khan maintained, adding that sex crimes are the fastest growing crimes in Pakistan with pornographic content available to children playing havoc with society and family values.

He also touched upon the Kashmir and Palestine disputes saying the Muslim Ummah have failed to make an impact for their resolution. “Given our divisions, the oppressors do not take us seriously,” he said.

Despite a huge Muslim population of 1.5 billion, the premier lamented, our voice has not been able to stop the blatant injustices against Kashmiris and Palestinians.

About war-torn Afghanistan, he stressed that “stable Afghanistan is the only way to stop international terrorism”.

