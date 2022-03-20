OIC: PM Imran warmly welcomes FMs & delegations to CFM session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has extended his warm wishes to the foreign ministers and the delegations from the OIC member states to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

In his Tweet, PM Imran Khan welcomed the delegation of the OIC CFM session said under the overarching theme of ‘Unity, Justice and Development, OIC-CFM will have wide-ranging deliberations. People of Pakistan are honoured by your presence, he added.

میں OICرکن ممالک سےتشریف لانےوالےوزرائے خارجہ و وفود،مبصرین،شراکت داروں اور عالمی تنظیموں کا اسلام آباد میں #48OICCFM میں پرجوش خیرمقدم کرتا ہوں۔”اتحاد،عدل اور ترقی“کےجامع عنوان کےتحت OICکی وزرائےخارجہ کونسل وسیع ترمشاورتی عمل سے گزرےگی۔آپکی موجودگی اہلِ🇵🇰کیلئےباعثِ اعزازہے — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 20, 2022

Pakistan is hosting the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The meeting will coincide with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.

Foreign ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States are attending the Council of Foreign Ministers and will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.

Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday.

