OIC special envoy visits Muzaffarabad

RAWALPINDI: The OIC Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet have paid a visit to Muzaffarabad during their two-day visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The delegation visited the Thotha Refugees Camp where they were briefed on the elaborate measures taken for the socio-economic well being of the inhabitants who fled from Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the delegates also visited the vocational training centre and interacted with the refugees.

The delegation met the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) where they were apprised of the security monitoring mechanism along LoC and the prevalent situation.

During the visit, the delegation also met the president and prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region besides holding meetings with representatives of various political parties and members of civil society.

The delegation thanked the Pakistani government for affording them an opportunity to visit the ceasefire line and AJK and get an eyewitness account of the situation along the LoC and the impact of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

Yesterday, the OIC special envoy and assistant secretary-general along with a high-level delegation including five senior diplomats from brotherly Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and the Maldives visited the Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

During their visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest security situation along the ceasefire line and the situation before and after the DGsMO understanding.

The delegation was also briefed on the humanitarian crisis in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and atrocities against the Kashmiris. The delegates also interacted with victims of India’s unprovoked ceasefire violations.

