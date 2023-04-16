OIC, UN urged to take practical steps for resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of various political and religious parties, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations (UN) to take practical steps for resolving the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine issues immediately.

Addressing the ‘Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference’ held under the leadership of International Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Secretary General and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi the other day, they addressed the increasing number of atrocities committed by India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine, respectively.

They expressed alarm at the growing number of such incidents and called on the Muslim Ummah to respond to these issues with unity and collective efforts, the state news agency reported.

The leaders emphasized the need for a united response to these issues in order to bring an end to the ongoing suffering of the people of Kashmir and Palestine.

They were of the view that after the restoration of Saudi-Iran relations, the Muslim Ummah hoped that all the attention of the OIC should be shifted towards the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Syria and Arab countries, Qatar and Bahrain and the exchange of prisoners between the governments of Yemen and Houthis were good news for the Muslim Ummah, they added.

Appreciating the role and services on part of Saudi leadership in the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for pilgrims, Ulema and Mashaikh said the entire Islamic world was quite satisfied with the services.

They also felicitated and announced to support Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the title of Quaid-e-Salam (Leader of Peace) for the year 2022-2023.

They said the political and religious parties of Pakistan believed that Saudi Arabia and other Arab Islamic countries should take an immediate step to resolve the issue of Palestine and Kashmir.

In the context of the current situation in the country, a resolution was adopted at the conference, in which the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and other leaders were appealed to start the process of negotiations to get the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis.

The religious and political leaders said the current political, economic and social situation of the country demanded negotiations in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

In another resolution adopted at the conference, they strongly condemned the smear campaign against the armed forces and security institutions of the country.

They said certain forces wanted to divide the Pakistani nation and army, but all such futile efforts would go in vein like past experience.

They said the nation was standing by its forces and security institutions and would not allow any conspiracy.

In another resolution, they demanded that the G20 countries should boycott the meeting being held in Occupied Kashmir due to the continuous atrocities on minorities and violation of human rights by the Indian government.

They said Occupied Kashmir was a disputed territory according to UN resolutions and no such meeting was possible in Srinagar.

“Neither the UN nor the international resolutions allow this, so we hope that the countries included in the G20 will not participate in any meeting held in Occupied Kashmir,” they said.

They also appealed to China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia to play their respective role in this regard.

