Oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan will continue output after drone attack, governor says

  • By ReutersReuters
    • -
  • Sep 13, 2025
    • -
  • 185 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 1 min
Oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan will continue output after drone attack, governor says
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment