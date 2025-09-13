Oil company in Russia's Bashkortostan will continue output after drone attack, governor says

An oil company in Russia’s Bashkortostan region will maintain production levels despite a drone attack on Saturday, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in an effort to undermine Moscow’s military capabilities, as peace negotiations remain stalled.

The attack triggered a fire at a facility operated by Bashneft a subsidiary of Rosneft , Russia’s largest oil producer. Bashneft runs four major petrochemical and oil refining plants in the region.

Khabirov did not specify which facility was targeted.

“Both downed drones fell on the territory of the enterprise. In the first case, a small fire broke out, it was quickly extinguished. In the second case, the supply of technical water was interrupted,” Khabirov said on Telegram.

He added that there would be no reduction in output or operational stoppages, and the plant would continue functioning normally. His statement did not mention Ukraine.

Unverified footage circulating on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.

The city of Ufa, where the facility is located, lies approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the Ukrainian border.