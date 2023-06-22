Oil marketers urge OGRA chairman to address issues

LAHORE: The chairman of the Oil Marketing Association, has addressed a letter to the Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), urging him to resolve marketing companies issues, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the Chairman of the Oil Marketing Association, Tariq Wazir, penned a letter to the chairman of OGRA, urging him to actively participate in resolving the issues faced by marketing companies in the petroleum sector.

The letter emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to find effective solutions and ensure the smooth functioning of the industry.

Tariq Wazir stated that the Oil Marketing Association is ready to collaborate with OGRA to formulate a comprehensive plan that aims to promote and enhance the petroleum industry.

Tariq Wazir Ali, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Oil Marketing Association, highlights the importance of addressing the challenges faced by marketing companies and finding viable solutions to support their growth and sustainability.

In the letter, the Chairman of OGRA expressed a sense of helplessness in resolving the industry’s issues.

Tariq Wazir Ali, calls upon Chairman OGRA to assume a leading role in addressing the concerns raised by the marketing companies. He emphasizes the importance of swift action and comprehensive initiatives to safeguard the industry’s future and prevent any further decline.