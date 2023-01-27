Oil prices advance on US growth, Chinese recovery hope

Oil prices edged ahead for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand as COVID-19 cases and deaths plunged from last month’s peak levels.

Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.34%, to $87.77 a barrel by 0321 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 34 cents to $81.35 per barrel, a 0.42% gain. Both benchmarks had gained more than 1% on Thursday.

“Oil might have trouble making any substantial moves to finish the week as many traders will wait to see what happens with next week’s two massive events; the OPEC+ virtual meeting on output and the FOMC decision,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

OPEC+ delegates will meet next week to review crude production levels, amid steady support for crude prices from strong demand for jet fuel and diesel. The U.S. Federal Reserve will decide on another rate hike, as inflation cools and gross domestic product improves.

Comments