Oil refineries, OMCs accused of mixing solvent in petrol to maximise profits

ISLAMABAD: Oil refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs) across Pakistan have been accused of petrol adulteration by allegedly mixing industrial solvents into petroleum products, sources revealed on Monday.

According to the sources, local refineries and OMCs are engaging in the practice to maximise profit margins, compromising fuel quality and consumer safety.

Products originally intended for industrial use — particularly for the paint and rubber industries — are reportedly being blended with motor gasoline. This practice not only reduces fuel quality but also leads to significant losses in government revenue, as solvents are exempt from the petroleum levy (PL).

Industrial solvents diverted to petrol

Sources claim that in some cases, petrol may contain up to 60 percent industrial solvent mixed with methanol, while only 40 percent consists of actual fuel.

By adding methanol, the mixture can sometimes pass laboratory tests undetected, and the Research Octane Number (RON) may appear higher than the actual fuel grade — for example, RON 92 petrol could test as RON 96.

Experts warn that such blended fuel is effectively a lower-quality substitute, typically ranging between RON 75 and 90, compared to standard petrol grades of RON 90 or above. High-octane fuels carry even higher RON ratings.

Scale of the issue

Sources allege that around 38 oil companies are purchasing industrial solvents from refineries and mixing them with petroleum products.

Owing to the lower cost of solvents, the adulterated fuel is then sold at regular market prices, generating excessive profits while harming consumers.

Additionally, the lower tax rates on solvents enable companies to reduce their tax payments, resulting in further losses to the national treasury.

Authorities have also cautioned that prolonged exposure to chemically adulterated fuel may pose serious health risks, including cancer.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has written to the Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, calling for a comprehensive investigation into solvent production, sales, and distribution.

The association has demanded audits of oil refineries and marketing companies and urged the immediate elimination of solvent mixing in petroleum products.

Dealers further called for strict accountability to ensure fuel quality, protect consumers, and safeguard government revenue.