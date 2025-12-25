 Police thwart major oil theft attempt via tunnel from National Oil Refinery

Karachi: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Police have uncovered a tunnel used in a major oil theft attempt from the National Oil Refinery. ARY News reported.

According to the SIU, the oil theft tunnel, located in the Korangi Industrial Area, was part of a coordinated operation by a group involved in stealing oil from the refinery’s pipelines.

Police officials confirmed that four suspects involved in oil theft from the National Oil Refinery have been arrested. The tunnel was reported to be 17 feet deep and 140 meters long.

Police seized pipes, clamps, and other equipment used in the attempted theft, along with other tools used to construct the tunnel. The National Oil Refinery management is being informed of the developments.

An FIR has been registered at Bin Qasim Police Station against three named suspects Abdul Wahab, Javed, and Hasan Jatoi, based on a complaint by refinery officials.

It should be remembered that even earlier, an attempt to steal oil from the oil line from Port Qasim to Multan in Karachi was intercepted by authorities.

According to police, in that case, six-feet-deep tunnels and pressure connections had been laid, but the team managed to stop the theft before any oil was taken.