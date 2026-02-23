Child killed, two injured as tanker hits motorcycle in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speeding oil tanker ran over a motorcycle near Korangi Crossing in Karachi on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Korangi Crossing Bridge in Allahwala Town when the tanker struck the motorcycle carrying three family members.

According to police, the deceased child, identified as Sara, was travelling with her 18-year-old uncle, Raj Muhammad, and her one-year-old brother, Subhan.

The uncle was reportedly taking the children to buy juice when the speeding tanker hit them.

Sara died on the spot, while Raj Muhammad and Subhan sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the family resides in Allahwala Town, and originally belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan. After completing legal formalities at the hospital, the body was handed over to the grieving family.

Following the accident, the tanker driver attempted to flee; however, bystanders caught him and handed him over to Zaman Town Police. The tanker has been confiscated, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the driver, police said.

The incident has sparked serious concern among citizens over the increasing number of traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi.

Meanwhile, a late-night street race turned tragic at Khayaban-e-Ittihad when a speeding car lost control and crushed a food delivery rider, leaving him in critical condition.

The suspects involved managed to flee the scene after a brief, deceptive display of “help,” prompting a police manhunt.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM near the Saba Signal in the DHA neighborhood.

Witnesses and police officials state that two cars were engaged in an illegal street race when one of the vehicles lost control. The car reportedly somersaulted several times before crashing into 32-year-old Farhan, a food delivery rider who was on his motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.