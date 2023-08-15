Oil tanker owners block Motorway M-9 Link Road in Karachi

KARACHI: Oil tankers’ owners have staged a protest and blocked Motorway M-9 Steel Town Link Road in Karachi against the hike in toll tax, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A large number of oil tankers were parked on the M-9’s Steel Town Link Road to protest against the hike in toll tax by the local administration and ‘police extortion’.

The transporters’ protest caused a massive traffic jam on the Link Road. The traffic from National Highway to Kathore was suspended due to the protest.

The oil tanker owners handed over their vehicle keys to the administration.

Oil Tankers Association Chairman Mir Shams Shahwani told the media that police and weighing machine officials were receiving ‘heavy extortion’ from the drivers.

He said that the net weight standards of the oil tankers were registered with the oil marketing companies of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). Shahwani strongly criticised the local authorities for suddenly increasing the toll tax.

He demanded the authorities to withdraw the decision.