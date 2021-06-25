Oil tankers association ends strike after successful negotiations with govt

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Tankers and Contractors Association called off their strike on Friday after successful negotiations with the federal government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced that the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has called off their strike after successful talks with the Petroleum Division.

“The federal government and the Oil Tankers Association are on the same page,” said Hammad, adding that their all issues have been resolved and the association will continue the supply and delivery of oil.

The All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association went on a countrywide strike on Thursday, sparking fears that the strike could lead to a shortage of petroleum products in the country.

The striking oil tankers contractors have announced to cut off the supplies of petroleum products to fuel stations across the country until their demands are not met. They said they have stopped oil tankers wherever they were in the country.

The association’s president Abdullah Afridi demanded that income and withholding tax be reduced from 3.5 per cent to 2.5pc.

Shoib Ashraf, an office-bearer of the association, said they be given a share in the White Oil Pipeline (WOP).

Last year in July, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association had announced the countrywide strike for an indefinite period to protest against the increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.