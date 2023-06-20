Okara police kill two ‘dacoits’ in alleged encounter

Okara police Tuesday claimed to have shot dead two ‘dacoits’ in an encounter in Punjab’s Okara, ARY News reported.

According to police, the ‘encounter’ took place in the limits of Hujra Shah police station in Okara, when the police team reached Kharl Kalan along with the under-custody ‘criminals’ for recovery. Seeing the police party, dacoits opened fire.

In the exchange of fire two ‘dacoits’ were shot dead, while their three accomplices fled the scene.

Police have recovered weapons from the possession of the dead dacoits, while one of the dacoit was identified as Usama, who is wanted to police in more than 65 cases.

Read more: REMAND OF POLICEMEN EXTENDED IN KORANGI ‘FAKE’ ENCOUNTER CASE

Earlier on December 6, last year, two alleged bandits had been killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes had taken place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.