Okara woman accuses policeman of blackmailing with her obscene videos

OKARA: A woman on Wednesday has accused a policeman of blackmailing her with obscene videos and pictures, ARY News reported.

The woman has said that a cop of Punjab police has been blackmailing her for the last two years with her indecent videos and pictures. She said that the Saddar police station has refused to register the case against the cop when she visited.

The blackmailer has sent audio and videos to my brother living abroad and has been threatening me, the woman said.

She has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter and provide her with justice.

Read more: Man held for blackmailing woman through objectionable videos

Earlier in November, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested the gang members including cops who were involved in raping and blackmailing young girls.

A gang had been busted by FIA that was involved in filming videos of young girls after raping them for blackmailing purposes. According to the agency, two officials of Punjab police had also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!