Indian-Origin Doctor Facing Murder Charges After "Staged" Drowning of Daughter In Florida

Newly released emergency call recordings and autopsy findings have brought renewed attention to the case of Indian-origin pediatrician Dr. Neha Gupta, who is accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and staging the incident as a drowning at a Florida vacation rental.

According to investigators, Gupta made a 911 call in the early hours of June 27, 2025, reporting that her daughter had been found at the bottom of a swimming pool at a short-term rental property in El Portal, near Miami. In the call, she described discovering the child unresponsive and seeking emergency help.

First responders rushed the child, identified as Aria Talathi, to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Initially, the incident was treated as a possible accidental drowning.

However, the medical examiner’s autopsy raised serious questions about that account. Authorities said the report found no water in the child’s lungs or stomach, ruling out drowning as the cause of death. Instead, injuries to the mouth and cheeks suggested the child had died from asphyxiation consistent with smothering, according to investigators.

Gupta, an Oklahoma-based pediatrician, was arrested days later and charged with first-degree murder, according to an NDTV report. Police allege she staged the drowning in an attempt to conceal the cause of death.

Authorities said the mother and daughter had been vacationing in Florida at the time of the incident. Detectives later secured an arrest warrant and extradited Gupta to Miami-Dade County, where she remains in custody awaiting legal proceedings.

Recent release of the 911 call has added new detail to the investigation, with prosecutors expected to use both the emergency recording and autopsy findings as key evidence in the case.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Gupta’s profession as a pediatrician and the disturbing nature of the allegations. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and authorities have not announced a trial date.