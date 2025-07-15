Who is Oliver Haarmann? The billionaire dating Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon appears to have moved on from her past relationships and is now enjoying a new romance with Oliver Haarmann, a well-known German financier.

The couple was recently seen together on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, France, looking happy and relaxed during a summer getaway.

This marks the first time Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann have been seen in public in such a close and affectionate manner.

The sighting confirms earlier reports from July 2024, when the two were first spotted together in New York City.

At the time, sources noted that Witherspoon was approaching dating cautiously, with her main focus on work and her son.

Oliver Haarmann is a respected name in European finance. He is the founding partner of Searchlight Capital, a private investment firm with a strong global presence.

In addition to his work in finance, Haarmann is also believed to be a minority co-owner of the New York Islanders, an NHL team.

Unlike many public figures, Oliver Haarmann is known for keeping a low profile. He prefers the quiet of boardrooms over media attention and has built a strong reputation in the world of high finance without much public fanfare.

His relationship with Reese Witherspoon seems to reflect that same understated approach.

This new chapter in Reese Witherspoon’s life comes after her divorce from Jim Toth in 2023, following nearly 12 years of marriage.

She had previously spoken about wanting to be open and honest about her personal life on her own terms.

Though it’s not known how Oliver Haarmann and Reese Witherspoon first met, their growing connection is now clearly visible.

The couple’s recent holiday photos suggest that their relationship is blossoming steadily, with both choosing to enjoy it away from the spotlight.

As the romance continues to develop, many are eager to learn more about Oliver Haarmann, the discreet yet accomplished man who has captured the heart of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.