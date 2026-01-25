Olivia Rodrigo calls ICE ‘unconscionable’ over fatal shooting

Olivia Rodrigo has joined a growing number of celebrities speaking out following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man during an ICE operation, an incident that has sparked international outrage. The victim, Renee Good—an intensive care unit nurse—was killed on Saturday, January 24, less than three weeks after a separate incident involving federal agent Alex Pretti.

Later that day, Olivia Rodrigo expressed her anger through her Instagram stories. Reposting content that referred to ICE as a “murderous federal agency,” the “drivers license” singer signaled her support for demonstrators and urged the Senate to block an additional $10 billion in funding for the organization. In a separate post, the Grammy-winning artist called the agency’s actions “unconscionable,” stating, “We are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”

This is not the first time Olivia Rodrigo has publicly denounced the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. The 22-year-old star previously slammed the agency for using one of her songs in a video that urged immigrants to “self-deport.” At the time, she responded to the controversy in a comment section, writing, “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

The shooting involving Agent Pretti has ignited protests across Minneapolis and other American cities, and an official inquiry into the incident is currently in progress. Olivia Rodrigo is part of a wave of high-profile figures demanding accountability, with Joe Keery, Ariana Grande, and Mandy Moore also speaking out shortly after the shooting.