Olympics 2028: Venues announced for cricket matches

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially announced that cricket matches at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be hosted at the historic Fairplex in Pomona, Southern California.

Spanning approximately 500 acres, Fairplex has served as a prominent multi-purpose venue since 1922, accommodating concerts, cultural events, exhibitions, and sporting activities in Los Angeles County.

Renaldo Hoover, CEO of the LA28 Olympic Games, said, “We have promised the world an incredible Olympic Games, and we are working tirelessly to deliver just that.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) welcomed the announcement, with ICC Chairman Jay Shah calling it a landmark moment for the sport.

He expressed optimism that cricket’s inclusion will expand its global appeal and fanbase.

Cricket’s re-entry into the Olympics marks its return after a 128-year absence, last played during the 1900 Paris Games. The

LA28 edition will feature both men’s and women’s T20 competitions, with six teams in each category. Each squad will comprise 15 players, resulting in a total participation of 180 athletes.

