Oman 2026 budget: Govt plans 42 new schools, six hospitals 

Oman government has unveiled its 2026 budget, outlining major investments in education and healthcare as part of its development agenda.

During the media briefing on the 11th Five-Year Development plan and the State Budget 2026, Undersecretary of Oman’s Finance Ministry, Abdullah Harthi said the budget allocates funds for the construction of 42 new schools across the country, aiming to improve access to quality education and accommodate a growing student population.

Key projects under the Oman budget 2026 include the construction of a new College of Law building and the upgrading of laboratories at Sultan Qaboos University.

Several buildings at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences branches across multiple governorates will also be rehabilitated.

The budget further provides for an increase in student enrollment at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences by 500 students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In the healthcare sector, 3,706 qualified personnel will be appointed to various health institutions, and consultancy services will commence for the National Center for Women’s Health in Oman.

Official said these initiatives reflect Oman’s commitment to enhancing public services, supporting human capital development, and ensuring long-term social welfare.

The 2026 Oman budget also includes provisions for infrastructure projects, economic diversification, and initiatives to bolster employment opportunities.

The government emphasized that these investments are part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for citizens across Oman.