Oman registers four sites on ‘Islamic World Heritage’ list

Oman has registered four cultural sites Al Hazm Fort, Jabreen Castle, Harat Al Sibani, and Harat Al Yaman on the Islamic World Heritage List.

The announcement was made during the 13th session of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Heritage Committee, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman, has taken part in the session, which saw 117 sites and cultural elements from 16 Islamic countries added to the list.

According to officials, Al Hazm Fort and Jabreen Castle are noted for their defensive and administrative architectural features, while Harat Al Sibani and Harat Al Yaman reflect traditional urban design and the historical development of Omani settlements.

Authorities believe that this inclusion enhances Oman’s standing on the Islamic cultural heritage map and supports the efforts of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in safeguarding national heritage.

Oman announces restrictions on truck movement

The government of Oman has introduced temporary restrictions on truck movements along parts of the Rusayl–Musaybil dual carriageway project in Dhofar Governorate in a move aimed at improving road safety.